Opelika extending city building closures due to coronavirus

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL)–The City of Opelika is extending its city building closure date due to the coronavirus, which continues to spread in east Alabama.

City buildings will now remain closed until April 17, 2020.

According to officials, city departments will continue to serve the public online, by phone or by email.

City officials say gatherings must be limited to no more than ten people.

While many church services have been canceled or are being conducted online, according to officials, there are reports that some churches are continuing to meet despite local and state orders not to do so.

Officials are again are asking that church members not gather until until it has been deemed safe for group activities.

Officials are asking that funeral homes work with families during this time to possibly delay funeral services.

Additionally, the city will be locking the outdoor basketball courts at Covington Rec and Bandy Park until it is deemed safe for recreation, according to officials.

City officials say the situation will be reevaluated on April 16.

If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms –fever, cough, shortness of breath –call 528-SICK (7425) instead of calling 911. A health care professional will screen you to determine if you need to be tested. If they determine you do need testing, they will schedule location and time.