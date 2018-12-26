Opelika firefighter discusses his will to survive horrific training explosion
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - The Opelika firefighter who nearly died in a horrific training accident back in March is speaking about the explosion, his will to survive and how his painful recovery was made possible because of his physical condition.
The day before Christmas, Anytime Fitness in Phenix City released the inspirational video focusing on Opelika Fire Captain David Davis' accident and recovery on their Facebook Page.
"Honestly I believe the only reason I did survive, and the doctor told me it was because I was in good physical shape. Someone who wasn't in as good physical condition probably would have died due to the infection much less the trauma. They only gave me three days to live, and they were gonna amputate my hands, but I just decided they were going to be wrong," said Davis.
Captain Davis is a 16-year veteran firefighter. On March 15th, Davis was training with other firefighters at an abandoned home along Anderson Road when there was an explosion. The accident led to Davis suffering 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on 30% of his body. Firefighter Henry Williford was treated for smoke inhalation.
In a previous interview with News 3, Opelika's Fire Chief Byron Prather said Captain Davis' recovery is a testament to Davis' desire to overcome challenges.
Captain David Davis returned the Opelika Fire Department a few months ago. Davis continues his intense physical fitness routine and hopes his story of survival will inspire others to take control of their health and fitness.
Georgia News
-
Teen accused of slashing student with box cutter at school
A Georgia student is accused of punching another student in the head in a school bathroom and then slashing that student's wrist with a box cutter.Read More »
-
Georgia: Bodies of two teens found in Effingham County
Effingham county residents and people across Georgia are heartbroken after the story of Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. spread.Read More »
-
Georgia Power proposes some dam decommissions, removals
Our Chattahoochee River will be seeing some changes very soon.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Opelika firefighter discusses his will to survive horrific training explosion
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - The Opelika firefighter who nearly died in a horrific training accident back in March is speaking about the explosion, his will to survive and how his painful recovery was made possible because of his physical condition.Read More »
-
Former Alabama mayor critical, family called to prison
A former Alabama mayor is said to be in critical condition and his family has been called to a Kentucky federal prison where he's serving 15 years for bribery and public corruption.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facebook suspends accounts over Alabama Senate race tactics
A statement from Facebook says the company "recently removed five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.