Opelika honors beloved mother, wife and friend killed in vehicle crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) A beloved Opelika woman, killed in a vehicle crash, is being honored by the Opelika City Council. Tuesday night, the city council passed a resolution naming the 2nd Avenue bridge in remembrance of 47-year-old Sharron Robinson Fuller.

Fuller was killed back in November after a crash along U.S. Highway 280 near the North College Street intersection.

Fuller was married with two children at the time of her death and worked with the Alabama Department of transportation for more than two decades. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller recognized Fuller’s contribution to her family, church and city at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Fuller says the owner of Scott Bridge Company suggested naming the bridge after Fuller who worked as an ALDOT engineer on the 2nd Avenue project.

The bridge is located near the Wendy’s on 2nd avenue. The city plans to put a sign out this week designating the bridge as the “Sharron Robinson Fuller Memorial Bridge.”