Opelika investigaors seeking credit card fraud case suspect

On Friday, May 3, 2019, investigators said he's wanted as a part of a credit card fraud investigation.

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) - Opelika Police need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud case.

Investigators say the man, pictured above, illegally used another person’s credit card information at Regions Bank locations in Opelika and Auburn.

Opelika Police ask if you recognize the suspect, please contact the investigations division at (334) 705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tipsters may remain anonymous.