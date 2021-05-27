Opelika Main Street recognized for preservation and progress

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika’s Main Street getting national recognition for excellence. Main Street America, which helps revitalize historic commercial districts, gave the east Alabama town’s historic city center National Main Street Accreditation, according to a news release.

Main Street America, a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, gives accreditation to communities that meet “rigorous performance standards.” Accreditation recognizes exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.”

“We are honored to once again be accredited through the National Main Street Center,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Downtown Opelika is continuing to see growth with many new businesses while also maintaining our district’s historic character.”

Opelika Main Street actively preserves its historic buildings while maintaining vigorous public-private partnerships. The downtown scene is influenced by Main Street Alabama, which partners with Main Street America. Together they identify local programs that meet 10 national performance standards.

Every year, Main Street American and its partners announce programs that uplift communities and highlight economic growth. Since its founding in 1987, Opelika Main Street has restored a booming, historic downtown through cosmetic projects, economic development efforts and community events.

Main Street American has helped historic districts with economic development for 40 years. Since 1980, participating communities have used more than $89.57 billion in new public and private investment. This has helped generate nearly 700,000 new jobs and grow more than 150,000 new businesses.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”

Main Street America is a program run by the National Main Street Center, a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.