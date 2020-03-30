Opelika man facing Attempted Murder charge after Salem shooting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika man facing Attempted Murder charges after Monday afternoon shooting in Salem.

“At approximately 12:00pm On March 30th, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a possible shooting in the 600 block of Lee Rd. 40 in the Salem community of Lee County. Responding Deputies found a male identified as Rogerick Antione Tate (31) from Opelika in the yard of the residence suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to a nearby hospital by helicopter,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

35-year-old Carlton Michael Lilly from Opelika was developed as a suspect. Investigators say he ran from the scene of the crime and was apprehended in his vehicle near the intersection of Lee Rd. 146 and Lee Rd. 54 Southeast of Auburn.

Lilly was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $75,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847