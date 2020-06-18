Opelika man sent home from work for Black Lives Matter shirt

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – After wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt to work on June 17, an Opelika man was told to go home without pay for the rest of the day.

Gregory Rowe says he has previously worn non-uniform shirts to work at Mando America in Opelika, but Wednesday when he did, he says the company told him his tee-shirt was a political statement, and he was sent home without pay.

“I went to work, I wore my Black Lives Matter tee-shirt, and they came to me and told me that I needed to turn it inside out. I worked about 3 hours, and they told me that I needed to change it or go home,” said Rowe.

Mando America Corporation emailed a statement to News 3 about what happened, reading:

“We support the issues raised by Black Lives Matter. We are investigating a concern regarding adherence to dress code. We have determined that the person was not a Mando Team Member.”

Rowe tells News 3 that he was hired on by the A-1 Employment Agency to work at the Mando Plant, where he’s been for the past two months.

“We must understand the value of everybody, everybody’s life matters, yes we are saying this, but please understand what it means. Please understand what its saying, it’s not saying white lives don’t matter, it’s not saying Japanese lives don’t matter, but it’s saying other races are not being shot down by the police,” said Rowe.

Rowe tells News 3 that he has returned to work and he is happy to have his job.