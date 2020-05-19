Opelika Mayor amends executive order, increases retail and grocery store capacity to 50 percent

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has amended the executive order limiting the number of customers in retail and grocery stores to now allow operations at 50 percent capacity.

Beginning May 19 at 7 a.m., grocery and retail stores will be able to operate at 50 percent of their stated fire capacity, with the exception of employees. Stores are required to keep count of the number of customers entering and leaving the stores to enforce the occupancy limit set by the amended order.

The order will remain in effect until it is rescinded by Mayoral Order, according to city officials.