Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller extends city closures

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller signed an Executive Order extending the closure of all city buildings and facilities within the City of Opelika to the public.

The order was put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order defines the following closures, suspensions or cancellations, until further notice:

· All recreation department activities suspended

· All parks are closed

· Municipal Court trials are postponted

· All city-sponsored events are cancelled

· Residents can access most city services by phone, email or online

· Access to City Council meeting will be limited and streamed online

· Planning Commission for April 28 will be conducted by electronic means