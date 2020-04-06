Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller signs order to limit number of people in retail and grocery stores

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has signed an executive order to limit the number of people allowed in retail and grocery stores in Opelika.

Under the order, retail and grocery stores will now be required to operate at no more than 20% of stated fire capacity allowed for the business.

Employees and staff at stores will be required to count the number of customers coming into the business.

Businesses will also need to clearly mark six foot spacing in highly trafficked areas.

An employee must be designated to monitor social distancing within the business.

An employee must be designated to ensure cleaning guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any self-serve food or product sampling must be discontinued.

A notice of maximum occupancy under the new standards of the executive order must be posted at the entrance of the business.

Business should consider exclusive hours for at risk populations.

Larger grocery stores are encouraged to offer pickup or delivery options for customers.

The order goes into effect Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. It will remain in effect until further notice.