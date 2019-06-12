Opelika Police ask the public for help identifying suspect in credit card fraud and theft case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - Opelika Police are searching for a suspect believed to have committed Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card and Theft of Property at the Walmart on Pepperell Parkway on June 6.
"The suspect used the victim's information to purchase several visa pre-paid credit cards," say police. Now, OPD is asking for information from the public to help identify the suspect.
The suspect they are searching for is described as "a black male approximately 6'01" and weighing about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with white lettering on the front, dark blue shorts with white tennis shoes."
Anyone who has information about the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Georgia News
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.