UPDATE: Officials say the accident at Cunningham Drive and CSX Railroad Crossing has been cleared, road open

UPDATE (4:05 p.m.): Opelika officials say that the accident from earlier on July 21 that occurred on the CSX Railroad Crossing and Cunningham Drive has been cleaned up and the road is now open to through traffic.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police say that a train has collided with a piece of heavy construction equipment that was in use at the CSX Railroad Crossing and Cunningham Drive.

Police say the construction equipment operator is being airlifted out, their condition is unknown at this time.

OPD is asking drivers to avoid the area, Cunningham Road will be blocked for several hours. Police will update the public when the road is cleared for through traffic.

