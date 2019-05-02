Opelika Police: Child flown to UAB after being run over by vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) A nine-year-old child has been flown by air ambulance to Children’s Hospital at UAB after police say the child was accidentally run over by a vehicle on private property.

The single-vehicle crash happened along Kilgore Avenue around 6:30 Thursday morning. Police tell News 3, it appears a 19-year-old driver accidentally hit the child with a vehicle.

Police say the child was alert and talking at the scene.

Police say the incident appears to be a horrible accident. The crash remains under investigation.