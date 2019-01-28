Opelika police confirm murder arrest in March 2018 deadly shooting

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) Ten months after an Opelika man was found shot along Chester Avenue, Opelika police have captured the man wanted in the deadly shooting.

Opelika police confirm 32-year-old Moses “Moe” Marques Edwards was arrested early Sunday morning, January 27th. Edwards is charged in the murder of 37-year-old Nathaniel E. Gibson.

Police say the deadly shooting happened on March 30th, 2018 around 8:30 PM. Opelika Police received a 911 call reporting a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Chester Avenue. Authorities say, officers as well as paramedics and firefighters from the Opelika Fire Department responded and located Gibson who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Gibson was treated at the scene and then taken to EAMC. Gibson was later flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Authorities say, at approximately 11:01 AM Saturday morning he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police are asking that anyone who has any information on this case to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.