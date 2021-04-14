 

Opelika police look for card theft suspect seen at local church

card theft and fraud suspect in opelika

This image of a card theft suspect was capture at the local church where Opelika Police say the theft occured.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police ask for the public’s help identifying a suspect they believe stole credit/debit cards from a local church on March 24.

The image of the suspect was captured at Trinity United Methodist Church where police believe he stole the cards. The man was wearing a face mask, white shirt, orange sweatpants and black shoes.

Police say the suspect then tried to use the cards at Tiger Town Kroger and Target. He was seen exiting the store at about 11:19 a.m.

If you know anything about these potential crimes, contact Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You can remain anonymous.

