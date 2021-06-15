Opelika Police looking for missing man, Shawn Montgomery

UPDATE – Opelika Police say Mr. Montgomery has been located.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Shawn Cornell Montgomery.

According to police, Montgomery, age 48, was last seen on June 14, 2021 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. At the time he was leaving his home, located at the 1900 Block of Arbor Lane.

Montgomery is 5-foot-9 and weighs 173 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Dickies pants, a yellow t-shirt, and Nike sandals.

Police say Montgomery could be in a Blue 2015 Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shawn Montgomery should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted to the Opelika Police Mobile App.