Opelika Police make arrest in Hobby Lobby armed robbery

(Jabari White)

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department has made an arrested in an armed robbery at Tiger Town shopping center earlier this week.

Police say the have arrested Jabari Deshun White, age 23, following the robbery that happened on Monday at Hobby Lobby.

Police say their investigation into the robbery lead them to identify White, of Montgomery, as the suspect.

White was arrested on Friday in Montgomery. He is charged with one count of Robbery, First Degree and one count of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle.

White has been booked into the Lee County Jail.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on this crime to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

