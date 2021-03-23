Opelika Police searching for missing man, Louis Carter Young Jr.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to police, Louis Carter Young Jr., 58, was last seen near his home in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street on March 8.

Young is 6-feet-tall and weighs 185 pounds. A description of his clothing is not currently available.

Police say Young has missed his latest doctor’s appointment and his family is worried about him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Louis Carter Young Jr. should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.