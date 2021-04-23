Opelika Police searching for missing man, Nicholas Jones

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police say Nicholas Jones, age 28, was last seen on April 15, in the 2200 Block of 3rd Avenue.

When Jones was last seen, he was wearing an orange African dashiki shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. At the time, Jones was in a red 2017 Mazda MX3.

Additionally, police believe Jones traveled on Chambers County Road 94 and could possibly be heading to Florida or California.

Anyone with information about Nicholas Jones should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.