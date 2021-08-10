Opelika Police searching for missing woman, Kimberly Welch

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kimberly Ann Trivoli Welch.

Police say Welch, age 27, was last seen leaving her home in Twin Pines Trailer Park off of Old Columbus Road.

She was last seen walking away from the trailer park on July 31, 2021 and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Welch has brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet tall and weights between 130 to 140 pounds.

Police say they believe Welch may be in a Red Chevy Aveo with Alabama tag 43JN983. That vehicle was last seen on July 28, 2021.

According to police Corey Rogers and Anthony Coggins are known associates of Welch’s, and police are seeking information on them as well.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kimberly Ann Trivoli Welch or her associates should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.