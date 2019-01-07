Opelika police seraching for credit card fraud suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are asking for your help locating a man suspected of credit card fraud back in November.

On 11/30/18, the Opelika Police Department received a complaint of credit card fraud that occurred at Kroger in Opelika. The victim’s credit card information was also used at Kroger in Auburn by the same suspect on the same date. The suspect is a black male that appears to be in his late teens to mid twenties. He is wearing a black and white jacket, red pants, and flip flops.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Investigations Division at (334)705-5220 or the Auburn Police Detective Section at 334-501-3140. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.