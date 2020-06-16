Opelika Power Services to open lobby for appointment visits

OPELIKA Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Power Services will be opening their lobby for visits by appointment starting next week.

On Monday, June 22, customers will be able to make appointments for application for new services, transfer of services, discussion of payment arrangements, or other similar situations.

Officials say only one person per account will be allowed in the building. Exceptions may be requested when calling to schedule the appointment.

Many items can be handled by phone and will not require an appointment. All payments are to be made through the drive-thru window. The drive-thru window is open between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

OPS offers several ways to make payment that do not require using the drive-thru window. Other options include bank draft, online payment at the OPS website, payment by phone, payment by mail, or night drop box.

OPS resumed adding late fees and nonpayment fees to bills that were due by 4:30 p.m. on or after June 10, 2020.

All past due amounts need to be paid by the delinquent date shown on your bill to avoid late fees on the outstanding balance and payment must be received by the nonpayment date to keep power from being disconnected.

If you need more time to catch up on payments, call to make payment arrangements at (334) 705-5170 option 3.