Opelika Powers Services to continue waiving late fees

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – More help is coming for Opelika residents, Opelika Power Services will continue waiving late fees on bills due before June 5, 2020.

OPS began waiving late fees on April 6.

Officials say OPS will also extend the waiving of nonpayment fees and disconnection until disconnections scheduled before June 15, 2020.

OPS will continue to bill on schedule each month and payment is due as normal.

Officials say the hope the extension of waiving fees for another month is helpful to customers who need a little more time to pay. OPS still encourages everyone to pay their bill monthly because the waiving of late fees, disconnection and non-payment fees is only until June 6, 2020. At this time disconnection of services for nonpayment and nonpayment fees would resume after June 15, 2020.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust as needed in the future.

OPS’s lobby will remain closed until further notice. The drive-thru window will be open each business day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can be made at our drive-thru window, by mail, online at www.opelikapower.com or by calling OPS at (334) 705-5170 -Option 2.

If a customer needs to sign up for service or transfer service, they can call (334) 705-5170 -Option 3 to speak to a customer service representative. If a customer has business that requires an appointment, they can call (334) 705-5170 -Option 3 to schedule the appointment.