Opelika restaurant opens its doors and hearts on Thanksgiving

OPELIKA, Ala.- Seven months ago, Montesha Durrell and her husband opened Jahvon’s Taste of Heaven in Opelika. When she opened, she realized how difficult the holidays can be for those in need. For those in need, receiving a free meal at the holidays could give them hope.

Thursday morning, she opened her doors to those in need and provided them a meal to remember.

Durrell and numerous volunteers came together to whip up a Thanksgiving meal made with love.

“I walked away from my children this morning, but we have something at home,” Durrell said. “We have food at home. My kids don’t lack for anything, and to come out and see all of the people who are showing up to receive a meal, that let’s me know that it was not in vein.”

If folks were not able to come in for a meal, they were delivered to them. That is what Kaywonda Brown did. Brown brought meals back for residents at Timothy Manor.

“It will bring a smile to their faces because a lot of them don’t have families, and a lot of them are away from their families,” Brown said. “This will give them something to look forward to and have a hot meal also.”

For Jasmine Fears, volunteering holds a big place in her heart, and there was no place she would rather be on Thursday than at the restaurant helping out.

“I think it can make anyone’s day, just being able to change someone’s mood or lift their spirits,” Fears said. “It’s always rewarding.”

For Durrell, she hopes to continue giving to those in need throughout the year.

“If you want God to do something for you, do something for someone else,” Durrell said.