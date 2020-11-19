Opelika Road Bridge replacement underway, expected to finish Mid-January 2021

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Phenix City and Russell County’s joint construction project to replace the bridges that crossed Mill Creak at Opelika Road and Cutrate Road is well underway.

Construction on the project began on March 23, and shut those roads down as work crews replaced, raised, and widened the bridges that cross Mill Creek.

The changes had to be made because the bridge height was too low for current FEMA Flood Zone standards. Once construction completes, the elevation and widening will adjust Cutrate Road’s bridge to also have a turn lane onto Cutrate Road, realigning the intersection.

Eight months into the construction project, officials expect the work to be finished in between the middle or end of January 2021, depending on the weather. Right now, construction is still on schedule.

The project is funded through a combination of state and local funds, with state holding the bulk of the bill at 80 percent of the $4.3 million dollar cost, while local funds finish out the total for 20 percent of hte cost.

The new bridge will be nine feet higher, making it 11 feet over the flood elevation level. The bridge will now be three-laned with one lane turning onto Cutrate Road.

Both of the original bridges will be removed and replaced with the larger structure, according to officials working on the project.