Opelika sisters and daycare owners arrested in massive daycare fraud case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Opelika sisters and daycare owners have been arrested charged with allegations of Public Assistance Fraud totaling nearly $700,000.

Carolyn Wilkerson owns and operates New Horizon’s daycares in Opelika. Wilkerson is facing ten counts of Public Assistance Fraud and one count of Theft of Property First Degree. Investigators say over five years, Wilkerson stole $119,765.95 in tax-payer dollars meant to assist working families who needed federal assistance paying for daycare.



Wilkerson’s sister, Cynthia Jones, owns an operates People of Hope also known as First Steps daycares in Opelika. Jones is facing 11 counts of Public Assistance Fraud and one count of Theft of Property First Degree. Investigators say Jones stole $542,242.90 in federal taxpayer dollars meant to help working families get off public assistance by helping them afford daycare while they worked.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes laid out the fraud allegations levied against the two Opelika sisters.

“This is a program meant to help families afford daycare, basically there is a program that says to help you get off public assistance, if you get a job we will help you pay for daycare. So you go down to the public assistance office and apply, and you get a credit card, and you swipe it when you drop your child off, and DHR takes that swipe and deposits the money into the daycare account. The scheme is these two owners were swiping cards for children they were not caring for or swiping cards for children who were there, but the families had no idea they had this assistance, and they were still paying their daycare bills,” explained Hughes.

Hughes tells News 3 more arrests and charges are possible in the case.

Hughes says on top of stealing from taxpayers, families who needed this program were kept out unknowingly, because of the sister’s alleged actions. Hughes wants to be clear, parents if a card account was opened in your child’s name and you were not aware of it, you will not be held responsible for paying back this money.

Hughes says as far as he knows the daycares are still open and operating. The case will be presented to a Lee Co. Grand jury for them to consider indictments.