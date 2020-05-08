Opelika SportsPlex to reopen May 11

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika SportsPlex will be resuming normal hours on Monday, May 11. Activities will be restricted to weight room, cardio equipment and the indoor track.
Key changes to normal operations include:
- Locker rooms and showers will NOT be open.
- All patrons are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
- All patrons will be asked to use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving the SportsPlex.
- All equipment and machines will be spaced 6 feet apart.
- Patrons are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and avoid the use of water fountains.
- Staff will be conducting regular cleaning and sanitizing of all equipment and high touch areas.