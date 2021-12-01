Opelika suspect arrested after a series of overnight automotive break-ins

OPELIKA, Al. (WRBL) — Tuesday, Dec. 1 around 1:30 a.m. an Opelika man was taken into custody on outstanding warrants following a series of automotive break-ins overnight.

Opelika Police found 55-year-old Patrick Torbert of Opelika near Gwynne’s Way on Gateway Drive. Torbert fit the description of the suspect shared in a Criminal Trespass Complaint.

Torbert was arrested in the two outstanding warrants for Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle.

Upon finding Torbert, Opelika Police conducted a search finding the following items on his person:

several pairs of sunglasses

jewelry

other miscellaneous items

An investigation confirmed these items were reported stolen in a series of automotive break-ins including multiple cars that happened on Lori Lane prior to Torbert’s arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation, additional charges may be pending, those with information are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.