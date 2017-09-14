Opelika woman looks to donate wedding dresses to those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

OPELIKA, Ala. — For brides, their ideal wedding dress has been in their minds since they were young. They want the dress that gives them the fairy tale wedding of their dreams.

For Amber White, her dress was all that she wanted. It gave her the fairy tale wedding that she dreamed of. However, that dress has been sitting in her closet for the past seven years. Last week, before Hurricane Irma hit, she saw woke up and saw the dress in her closet and told her husband that she wanted to donate it to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

After Irma hit, she posted to Facebook about donating her wedding dress to the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. Since then, blog sites have shared her post and hundreds of women have come forward wanting to help.

“It was one of the most important days of my life,” White said. “It’s the day where you commit to your significant other. As a little girl, it’s the day you look forward to your entire life. You picture that fairy tale wedding, and that’s what it was for me. When I laid eyes on this dress, I knew it was the dress. I wanted to feel like a princess. I could not imagine having the perfect dress, just to come back and see it ruined. Some women plan for years and years about the perfect day. They have their dress picked out months and years ahead just for one day and to have it completely stripped from them, I couldn’t even imagine.”

Alisia Adams saw White’s post Tuesday night, and wanted to help right away. She donated a bridesmaids dress to the cause.

“A lot of people have lost everything,” Adams said. “They literally have nothing to their name anymore. I guess the least I could do is give them a dress that they spent so much money on, and now it’s gone in a second.”

Jessica Branan donated a bridesmaids dress and two flower girl dresses and couldn’t help but think of the roles being reversed.

“It would mean everything for someone to do that,” Branan said. “You lose so much, and you spend so much on something and for it to be gone, that’s pretty hard.”

White said she has been amazed by all of the traction her post has gotten, but says it is nothing compared to what others have sacrificed after the hurricanes.

“I can’t physically go to Texas or Florida and help with the relief, but if me giving this up means a lot to people, then absolutely,” White said.

White said there is one catch to receiving one of the donated dresses. She asks that recipients pass their dress onto another bride who is in need.

If you would like to donate, you can reach out to Amber at her email address: amberdwhite@yahoo.com