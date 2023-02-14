OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, Goodwill announced it is scheduled to host a multi-employer hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center on Thursday from 10 a.m. – noon.

Goodwill says the event will feature several employers including East Alabama Health, Kia, Auburn University and numerous others looking to recruit for open positions.

Goodwill advises for interested job seekers to “come dressed for success”, be prepared for interviews, and bring multiple copies of resumes. The company also encourages for individuals to take advantage of Goodwill’s Career Centers, where free career readiness classes are offered.