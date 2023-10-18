OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelika and the Opelika Police Department (OPD) are inviting locals to participate in the Inaugural Chili on the Tracks.

The event is a chili and grilled cheese competition that is scheduled to be held on Nov. 18 starting at 11 a.m. on North Railroad Avenue and North 7th Street in downtown Opelika.

According to the Kiwanis Club of Opelika and OPD, competitors will line up on the street to serve the best samples of their chili or grilled cheese for an opportunity to win the title of Judge; ‘s Choice or Crowd Favorite.

Teams will have the following four options to register under:

Corporate Chili

Corporate Chili and Grilled Cheese Combo

Amateur Chili

Amateur Chili and Grilled Cheese Combo

Tickets for the event at $15 and will include six chili and grilled cheese samples.

Proceeds from the event will also be donated to children through community organizations. OPD’s “Shop with a Cop” is a new program that will benefit from the Chili on the Tracks. The program OPD says is “focused on strengthening relationships between law enforcement and youth in the community.”

Funds raised from Chili on the Tracks will also be donated to the Big House Foundation; a Lee County non-profit ministry working to improve the lives of children in foster care and Magic Moments, working to create magic moments for children with life-threatening or life-altering conditions in Alabama.

For more information about the upcoming events or to purchase tickets visit here.

Teams interested in participating must register by Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.