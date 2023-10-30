OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — An individual is dead after their pickup truck was struck by falling logs from a logging truck, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Opelika dispatch received the call on Monday at about 10:03 a.m.

At Marvyn Parkway near the railroad overpass, officers found a pickup truck struck by logs. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the victim’s identity at this time.

The case is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (334) 705-5200.