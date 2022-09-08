East Alabama Nutrition won the Small Business of the Quarter Award. Photo provided by Opelika Chamber.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that it presented its Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

East Alabama Nutrition won the Small Business of the Quarter Award. Because representatives of the business couldn’t attend the Business Over Breakfast event at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch presented Tambra Blackmon with the award at East Alabama Nutrition. The award was sponsored by Metro City Bank.

Dani’s Cheesecake won the Minority Business of the Quarter Award. Raunch and Rod Cater of Alabama Power presented Danielle Moore with the award at Business Over Breakfast. This award was sponsored by Alabama Power.

The event featured guest speakers from across the community, including Auburn University President Dr. Chris Roberts, Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore and Southern Union State Community College President Todd Shackett. Tracie West of the state school board moderated the panel as they discussed education in the Opelika area.

Business Over Breakfast was presented by Glynn-Smith Chevrolet Buick-GMC. Gold sponsors included Baxter International, Opelika-Auburn News, Max Credit Union, City of Opelika, Northwest Exterminating, First South Farm Credit, Aja Financial, Walton Law Firm and Southern Union State Community College.