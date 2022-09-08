OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber of Commerce has announced in a press release that it is hosting an appreciation breakfast to honor first responders in the area on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

First responders and community members at the event will enjoy a breakfast and listen to speaker Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl. Additionally, the chamber will award Firefighter, Police Officer, Sheriff’s Deputy and Medic of the Year awards.

“We are looking forward to joining other first responders and members of the community for the Chamber’s annual breakfast,” said Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey. “We are fortunate to serve a wonderful community and truly appreciate the continuous support our officers and dispatchers receive.”

First responders can attend the event for free by emailing mackenzie@opelikachamber.com. Others may attend for $25. Registration will end Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. Refunds won’t be available after the deadline. Space is limited.

“Our first responders are essential to this community. Both our businesses and our citizens rely on them for safety, security, advice and so much more,” said Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch. “In light of the recent fire in downtown, it’s even more apparent how important our first responders are so we welcome the opportunity to celebrate them.”

This event is presented by Sheriff Jay Jones of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Gold sponsors include Bailey-Harris Construction; Baxter International; H&S Commercial & Industrial Supplies & Services, LLC; and Piedmont Fertilizer Company.