OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (OCPAAA) is set to host its second annual Chief Healey’s Western Roundup fundraiser event.

The event, OCPAAA says is aimed at raising awareness in the local community and funds to support Opelika Police efforts to “combat the challenges for homelessness” in the community.

OCPAAA has hosted a variety of fundraiser events to assist the police department and aided Opelika Police by volunteering in areas approved by Opelika’s chief of police.

OCPAAA has further aided the community by providing food to Opelika police officers before high school football games and covering the cost of food for children attending DARE Camp.

OCPAAA has also sponsored events including Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner and in 2023, OCPAAA created the Random Act of Kindness Award, which is given to police officers that are nominated for “going beyond the call of duty while protecting and serving our community.”

The event is scheduled to be held at the Southern Room located at Southern Union State Community College on Nov. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature a short program that starts at 7 p.m., food, and prizes.

Interested individuals can contact OCPAAA via email at scook@lcydc.org to become a sponsor for the event.

The list below are the rankings for sponsorships: