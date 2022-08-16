OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika will host the annual Main Street Alabama LAB conference this week from Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release from Main Street Opelika. The conference will educate representatives from across Alabama about the revitalization of downtown areas and neighborhoods.

The annual Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence banquet, during which Rep. Mike Rogers will share remarks, will be hosted during the conference.

The conference sessions will take place at the Bottling Plant Event Center. Meanwhile, the banquet will be held at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort Hotel & Spa at Grand National.

“Opelika Main Street is excited to welcome the Main Street Alabama LAB conference to downtown Opelika,” Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward said. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our beautiful and thriving downtown to representatives from across the state and nation.”

Topics on the conference agenda include fundraising, creating pedestrian-oriented infrastructure, public art and placemaking, says the press release. There will be speakers at the event including developers, experts on revitalization and representatives from organizations such as the National Main Street Center, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and AARP.

“Main Street Alabama is excited to be in Opelika this year for our annual conference,” Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator Mary Wirth said. “Opelika Main Street and the City of Opelika have worked hard on a number of catalytic projects downtown that we are thrilled to showcase. To register for our conference, go to mainstreetalabama.org and click on the LAB tab.”

Opelika Main Street was founded in 1987. The press release says it “assists in the growth of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beautification projects, small business assistance efforts and various community events.” For more information on Opelika Main Street, visit opelikamainstreet.org.

The press release says that Main Street Alabama “focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities.” It aims to revitalize downtown areas and neighborhood commercial districts.