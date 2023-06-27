OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Opelika Main Street announced the hiring of Melissa Munford-McCurdy as the new executive director.

According to Opelika Main Street, Munford-McCurdy is from Camp Hill, Alabama. Before being chosen as the Opelika Main Street Executive Director, she was a full-time licensed sales manager for Allstate for 17 years.

“I am honored to continue to work with Opelika Main Street in this new role and look forward to help with continuing the growth & evolution of our beautiful downtown,” stated Munford- McCurdy. “Through new and existing partnerships and events, downtown can continue to be the place where people from all around can come to live, eat, shop, and be entertained.”

She also served as Opelika Main Street Board President for the past three years. Munford-McCurdy will now replace executive director Ken Ward.