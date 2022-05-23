OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators arrested an Opelika man for ‘Sexual Abuse 1st Degree’, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

On April 8, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a mentally incapacitated victim was sexually assaulted. Investigators determined that Ervin Lamar Birmingham, 66, was a suspect.

Birmingham was arrested on May 20. He has been released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)