OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Parks & Recreation announced that it would hold a duathlon on Aug. 5 instead of a triathlon due to ongoing construction at the Opelika Sportsplex & Aquatic Center.

Opelika Parks & Recreation says the change in the event is due to ongoing construction at the aquatic center, which prevents its utilization this summer.

To enable a fun experience despite construction at the aquatic center, Opelika Parks & Recreation decided to hold a duathlon that will feature running and biking instead of swimming, biking, and running.

Opelika Parks & Recreation says the event is USAT-sanctioned, meaning athletes compete based on age, and USAT membership is required for participation. The USAT membership requirement only applies to children’s duathlon, not the small fry race.

All duathlon events are scheduled to be held at the Opelika Sportsplex & Aquatics Center at 1001 Andrews Road in Opelika.

For more information or to signup for the duathlon, interested individuals can visit Opelika Sportsplex Tri for Kids.