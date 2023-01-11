OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year.

Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway.

According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on Columbus Parkway before his disappearance.

Photo provided by the Opelika Police Department Photo provided by the Opelika Police Department

Police describe Smith as a black male standing at around 5’9″ with a gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200. The Secret Witness Hotline can be reached at (334) 745-8665.