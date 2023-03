OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is holding a memorial service as well as a candlelight vigil to honor Amore Wiggins.

The services will be at Lee County Courthouse Square at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

There will be several people speaking along with an Opelika High School Choir Ensemble singing. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in honor of Amore.

The Opelika Police Department says it hopes to announce future plans involving a memorial marker.