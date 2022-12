Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on Monday, Dec. 19.

According to police, a gun was fired into a vehicle near the Piggly Wiggly on 2nd Avenue.

Police say it appears to be an isolated event with no injuries currently reported.

There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on any new developments.