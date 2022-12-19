OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department released more details on an officer-involved shooting from late last week.

On Saturday, Dec. 17 at around 10:30 p.m., Opelika dispatchers received a 911 call from a house on 19th Place. Throughout the call, an open phone line implied there may be a dispute at the home.

The woman caller requested help before the call ended.

Police arrived to the scene and the woman caller invited officers into the house. Police say there appeared to be a dispute within the home.

The press release states a man who was later identified as Alan Perez, 51, had a large kitchen knife. According to the Opelika Police Department, when officers commanded Perez to drop the knife, Perez continued moving towards the woman and officers.

Police say an officer discharged his weapon, which struck Perez.

Perez was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center through EMS. He succumb to his injuries.

All evidence and videos have been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Bureau of Investigations (SBI) for further investigation.

The results will be turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s office who will present those findings to a Lee County Grand Jury.