UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama.

Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending.

The case is still under investigation.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for a non-custodial mother suspected of kidnapping her two children.

At around 10:45 a.m. on Nov 21, the Opelika Police Department received a call from the Department of Human Resources pertaining to a mother forcibly taking her children.

Kidnapping suspect Brittney Ronica Hugley was last seen on-foot near Corporate Drive and Gateway Drive at around 10:40 a.m.

Hugley is a black female who stands at 5’9″, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Hugley was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants with brown boots. Her hair was in two buns.

Hugley may be in the vehicle seen above — a blue Chevy Astro Van with an Alabama tag numbered 4775BF1 and a gray hood.

Antonia Alexander, 7, and Jesiah Alexander, 3, are the children believed to have been taken by Hugley.

Antonia Alexander was last seen wearing a pink jogger outfit. Jesiah Alexander was last seen wearing a camouflage jogger outfit.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hugley or either child is asked to call (334) 705-5260.

