OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Opelika says that its public library is offering designated “cool spaces” during the upcoming heat advisory.

These spaces will be available from June 21 to June 24 during normal library hours. Some of the spaces will be in meeting rooms designated by a sign, and some will be in the regular library areas.

The City of Opelika also says that it will open the Opelika Power Services multi-purpose room from June 21 to 24 if additional space is needed.

For more information, email Leigh G. Krehling at lkrehling@opelika-al.gov or call at 334-705-5136.