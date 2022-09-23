OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults 55 and older.

“This event brings together service and resource providers so that seniors and their caregivers can gather information relevant to their current stage in life or plan for the future as they age,” says the press release. “They can shop supplemental insurance providers, meet with doctors, and get blood work done all under one roof – instead of making multiple appointments and traveling to numerous offices over time.”

“It is important for adults to feel empowered as they navigate the aging process,” said SportsPlex Adult Activities Coordinator Valeri White. “We want to give them the knowledge to advocate for their own needs and be aware of the resources our community has available to them.”

On-site free services for seniors will include:

Blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol checks and hemoglobin screenings by The Southern Union State Community College Nursing Program

Men’s Prostrate-Specific Antigen (PSA) bloodwork (to screen for prostate cancer) by The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) Cancer Center.

Balance tests “to assess static balance and postural stability” by Kindred at Home

Vision screenings “to look for potential vision loss and eye disorders” by The Lions Club

Flu shots by Bubba’s Medicine Shop

Dementia screening by Lee Russell Council of Governments

Registration for the Yellow Dot Program by the Lee County Sherriff’s Department

Chair massages by Better Bodies Massage

Various vendors at the event will educate seniors and allow them to find providers. The press release says that this year’s health fair will include:

“Home health providers

Assisted living providers

Hospice care providers

Insurance providers

Healthcare providers

Vision providers

Rehabilitation providers

Community health resources

Advocacy groups

Volunteer opportunities”

The Opelika City Council supports this year’s health fair.