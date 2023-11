OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A hazmat spill on an Opelika road may cause some traffic delays.

One westbound lane of Fox Run Parkway at Jeter Avenue is blocked as of Tuesday morning, according to the Opelika Police Department. The department says this may impact Jeter Primary’s school traffic.

The public is asked to take an alternate route if possible. Anyone with information on the spill is encouraged to call (334) 705-5260.