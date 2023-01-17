COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Open Door Culinary Arts Program is accepting applications for its training program in spring 2023, which will take place at Open Door Community House Inc. in Columbus. The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

“We’re looking for 15 to 20 highly motivated participants who want to become economically stable with the culinary information and skills received from this 20-week training,” said Octavia Downing of Open Door Community House Inc. in a social media post for the event. “This training will cover spiritual development, life skills, ServSafe and exam, hands-on training with a chef, work readiness and job placement opportunities.”

Participants won’t have to pay for the training. Childcare and transportation will not be provided.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and be able to attend weekly classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their household income must be 80% or less of the area median income based on household size.

Training is planned to begin on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m., although the starting date may vary based on how many people apply.

Click here to apply for this program.

For more information, contact Downing at (706) 323-5518 or email her at Octavia@odch.org.