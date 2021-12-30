Open house for new Harris County Carver Middle School postponed due to COVID-19 surge

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Open house for the newly-constructed Harris County Carver Middle School has been postponed until an unspecified date, due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

The open house was scheduled for Jan. 5. A new date and time has not yet been released by the Harris County School District.

“While we know our parents and community are excited to visit our beautiful, new school, this decision is made for the safety of our students, staff, and community at large, which is our priority,” HCCMS Principal Melissa Hayes said in statement released Dec. 30.

Classes are still scheduled to begin Jan. 6. Students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors are encouraged to follow safety protocols including wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if sick or awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The new facility has been under construction since March 2020. It will replace the old Harris County Carver Middle School, where classes have been held since 1955.