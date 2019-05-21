Local News

Opening statements are made in the 5 Corner Lotto murder trial

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:43 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:43 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The prosecution and the defense made their opening statements telling jurors what they should consider before reaching a verdict in this case.

Prosecutors argued that on the night of November 6, 2016, Jalontaye Cleveland and two other suspects, Dominique Collins and Joshua Tucker approached Vastal Patel and his father at the 5 Corner Lotto. Prosecutors say Courtney Williams picked up the three men in a GMC Denali. 

Prosecutors also say Cleveland shot the father before aiming to shoot at the son.  The defense says there is no video showing Williams picking up the three men, and no DNA or fingerprints. The defense told jurors to also take into account the phone records. 

The jury heard testimony from police who were on the scene that night.  The jury also heard the 911 call from that night.

"Shortly after they turn onto Dudley, we see a dark SUV later identified as a GMC Denali XL turn up Dudley in the direction that they go," says Don Kelly Senior District Attorney.

"It's completely up to you as the jurors to decide the credibility of every witness that takes the stand. Not just co-defendants, but every individual," says Jennifer Curry Defense Attorney. 

Prosecutors say there were multiple shots fired and 6 different 911 calls were made.

The trial continues tomorrow at the Government Center starting at 9 a.m.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding

    Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur" because it included a same-sex wedding.

    Read More »
  • Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism

    Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism

    It's been one week since Alabama's abortion bill was signed into law, and lawmakers and the Governor are still standing by bill.

    Read More »
  • Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'
    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Alabama Capitol on Sunday to protest the state's newly approved abortion ban, chanting "my body, my choice!" and "vote them out!" The demonstration came days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most stringent abortion law in the nation- making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother's health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Stories