Opening statements are made in the 5 Corner Lotto murder trial
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The prosecution and the defense made their opening statements telling jurors what they should consider before reaching a verdict in this case.
Prosecutors argued that on the night of November 6, 2016, Jalontaye Cleveland and two other suspects, Dominique Collins and Joshua Tucker approached Vastal Patel and his father at the 5 Corner Lotto. Prosecutors say Courtney Williams picked up the three men in a GMC Denali.
Prosecutors also say Cleveland shot the father before aiming to shoot at the son. The defense says there is no video showing Williams picking up the three men, and no DNA or fingerprints. The defense told jurors to also take into account the phone records.
The jury heard testimony from police who were on the scene that night. The jury also heard the 911 call from that night.
"Shortly after they turn onto Dudley, we see a dark SUV later identified as a GMC Denali XL turn up Dudley in the direction that they go," says Don Kelly Senior District Attorney.
"It's completely up to you as the jurors to decide the credibility of every witness that takes the stand. Not just co-defendants, but every individual," says Jennifer Curry Defense Attorney.
Prosecutors say there were multiple shots fired and 6 different 911 calls were made.
The trial continues tomorrow at the Government Center starting at 9 a.m.
